Michael Sandle gives us a tour of South Alabama's new clubhouse.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The South Alabama Jaguars baseball team opened their 2020 season taking two of three games from the Campbell Camels.

Just before opening day, players got to move into the team’s new clubhouse. Outfielder Michael Sandle took Sports Overtime behind the scenes for a tour of the Jaguars’ new ‘Crib’.