Senior Bowl Hosts Scout School

It may be summer, but school isn’t out for everyone.

“We have 15 former players in the building, really trying to brush them up on what it takes to transition from the playing field to the scouting world,” said Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy.

That’s right, scout school was in session at Senior Bowl headquarters last week.

“It’s been great so far, there’s been a lot being shared from a lot of people with background in this area. I’m just being a sponge to soak up all that information,” said former NFL player Matt McCants.

The goal of the Senior Bowl is to help grow the game of football, and that’s exactly what they were doing this week.

“You talk about the guys that could be the caretakers of the game,” said former player and NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks. “To give them an opportunity to work within the game so they can use their knowledge and expertise to give back and be contributors to a team.”

“As a player, you’re so used to playing then after you try to transition to coaching or the broadcast side of things. But not a lot of people think about the scouting side of it,” said McCants.

Now being a former player could help these guys get a leg up in the scouting world.

“I think having a strong playing background is a big advantage,” said Nagy. “They’ve played at that level, they know what it looks like. If you’re a corner you know what it looks like to have a fast wide receiver running at you. I’ve never had that experience.”

“As a player you kind of know what it takes and the type of physical and mental makeup you need to have to be successful playing at that level,” said McCants. “Having that kind of mindset can give you an advantage.”

There have been some former players that have blazed their own career in the scouting world. For one of them, this scouting school has brought him back to where his NFL journey began.

“This is coming full circle for me. Having played in the Senior Bowl in 1994, that was the launching point of my NFL career. To come back here and give back to what could be the next generation of scouts is something that you want to do. I think everyone should be obligated to give back and this is my chance to give back,” said Brooks.