Savannah Bananas hold tryouts in Mobile ahead of One City World Tour game

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile is about to go Bananas!

“It’s much more than baseball, it’s an interactive experience. No matter who you are, it’s about community and for us in Mobile how lucky are we that the Savannah Bananas are coming here,” said Jake Peavy.

The Savannah Bananas are coming to Mobile March 26th & 27th for their One City World Tour. Last week, the team held tryouts at Hank Aaron Stadium, allowing some Mobilians the chance to sign a professional contract to play for the Bananas when they come to town.

“We have baseball evaluations, and we have entertainment and skill evaluations,” said team owner Jesse Cole. “We’re going to select a few players to sign professional contracts to get paid and join the Bananas.”

The game on March 26th is already sold out, but there are still tickets available for the game on the 27th.