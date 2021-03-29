Savannah Bananas bring their ‘One City World Tour’ to Mobile

“We hope it’s an experience fans will never, ever forget. We want people to be a part of something that’s not just a normal baseball game,” said Cole.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “This One City World Tour is two years in the making. We’ve talked about taking our show on the road. This is the first time ever here in Mobile, to have both nights completely sold out, 7,000 people over two nights is unbelievable,” said Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole.

For the first time, the Savannah Bananas took their show on the road.

“We knew Mobile was a special city. They lost baseball but they like to have fun and celebrate. There’s a beautiful stadium and we were hoping for the best and now we’re here,” said Cole.

Banana Ball took over Hank Aaron Stadium this weekend, as fans from all over came to check out the show.

“We hope it’s an experience fans will never, ever forget. We want people to be a part of something that’s not just a normal baseball game,” said Cole.

The Dad Bod Cheerleading squad, a marching band and yes a player on stilts, fans were constantly entertained.

To add to the excitement, the Bananas also added local talent to their roster this weekend, and had a guest coach from Mobile.

“I have family from Jacksonville, Meridian and Jackson, Mississippi and all over coming to watch,” said Willis Wilcox, a guest coach with the Bananas this weekend.

Wilcox is a Mobile native, and the Savannah Bananas brought back some special Hank Aaron Stadium memories.

“I was actually out here with the hockey team the night this stadium opened with the BayBears. That was a special experience. The place was packed and electric. Just to be a part of the history of baseball here in Mobile just gets me,” said Wilcox.

Wade Vadakin also returned to The Hank, this time as the Bananas Director of On Deck Circle Operations.

“It’s a welcome homecoming. It’s great to be back working in the sport that I’ve been a part of my whole life. It’s a great experience,” said Vadakin.

The One City World Tour is the next step for the Bananas. And maybe the show will make its way to a city near you soon.

“We never imagined this. When we first came to Savannah we sold two tickets. My wife and I had to sell our house and we slept on an air bed. Now we’re selling out games in Savannah and selling out these games in Mobile, we hope we can grow it and take it all over the country,” said Cole.