Riley Cole’s NFL journey begins at Reese’s Senior Bowl

“It means everything. To be a local kid playing in this game and getting to represent South Alabama is an honor,” said Cole.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “I want to show my physicality and show how versatile I can be,” said linebacker Riley Cole. “I can play anywhere as a linebacker, wherever they put me I can play there.”

Riley Cole will likely be the next Jaguar to make a NFL roster, and his journey to the league started this week in the Senior Bowl.

Cole said playing in Hancock Whitney Stadium provided some extra comfort this week, and it provided him a chance to reconnect with some old friends.

“To get to see Riley from a young age, and now seeing him here playing in the Senior Bowl and hopefully have a tremendous NFL career is exciting,” said new South Alabama coach Kane Wommack.

“I haven’t seen him since my redshirt freshman year in 2017, so reuniting with him was a special moment,” said Cole.

Wommack recruited Cole to South Alabama a few years back, and said even coming out of high school he could tell Cole was a special talent.

“His willingness to do whatever it took to be great, his relentless attitude, in the classroom and on the field. You see how his motor worked ran the last few years at South Alabama, it’s cool to see him get this opportunity,” said coach Wommack.

Cole is doing his pre-draft training in South Florida.

“Being in Miami, I’ve never been that deep in Florida before,” said Cole. “Everything is new and I’m all for the new experiences.”

And hopes one of those new experiences, is taking the field with a NFL team this fall.