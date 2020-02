Jim Tate will retire at the end of the school year.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On this week’s WKRG Sports Overtime, Randy Patrick sits down with legendary St. Paul’s coach Jim Tate.

Tate is a hall of fame track and field coach, and is set to retire at the end of the school year.

Under Tate, St. Paul’s track and cross-country teams have won 102 AHSAA state titles and posted another 53 state team runner-up finishes.