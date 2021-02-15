Racing set to return to Mobile International Speedway

“I think it will be awesome, Gina is a great lady and knows a lot about racing. This track used to be like a family, the racers were like a big family and I think she'll keep that going,” said Fields.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “This track has a soul, I like to think it has a really old soul,” said Gina Schild-Knowles. “A lot of big names started here, it’s a historical spot. Alabama is sort of the center of racing and this track is at the heart of it.”

It’s been quiet lately at Mobile International Speedway, but that’s about to change.

“Everybody is excited about her coming, and I am excited too. I want this track to continue and to get back where it used to be,” said current track owner Ida Fields.

Gina Schild-Knowles has agreed to lease the speedway with an option to buy the track from Ida Fields at the end of the year. After being closed last year, racing is set to return to the Port City.

“It’s a half mile, three wide, there’s a lot of potential. I think big and I want to take it to another level where racing is solid, racing is regular and strong again,” said Schild-Knowles.

Gina is also the promoter and manager at the Houston Motorsports Park, and is ready to implement the practices that made that track successful here in Mobile.

“We’ll start with the repair phase with the stands and lights. We’ll move to a summer series, running a limited number of races, we’re looking at four races with the schedule coming out soon. Then ramp up to a big 2022, in 2022 I’d like to have the same number of races at the Houston Motorsports Park and here,” said Schild-Knowles.

The hope is in a short time, the grandstands will again be full of race fans. And the track can again breathe life into our local racing community.

“I think it will be awesome, Gina is a great lady and knows a lot about racing. This track used to be like a family, the racers were like a big family and I think she’ll keep that going,” said Fields.