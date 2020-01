Clemson and LSU will battle in New Orleans on January 13th.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers are set to battle in the Big Easy.

Both teams are undefeated entering the National Championship game.

A.P. Steadham breaks down the matchup and predicts the outcome.

Kickoff between Clemson and LSU is set for 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 13th in New Orleans.