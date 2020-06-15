Mobile trio hope to inspire next generation with youth football camp

“It’s a vision thing. We’re all doing this because we see ourselves as a kid, seeing things we wished we had as kids,” said New Orleans Saints lineman Taylor Stallworth.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “The Lord blessed us with perfect football weather. These kids came out and they’re giving great effort,” said former Auburn linebacker Tre’ Williams.

A trio of Mobile-area football stars spent the weekend teaching the game to the next generation.

“To be able to teach these kids, I see myself in them,” said former Auburn star and CFL linebacker DeShaun Davis.

“It’s a vision thing. We’re all doing this because we see ourselves as a kid, seeing things we wished we had as kids,” said New Orleans Saints lineman Taylor Stallworth. “I feel like this opportunity for them and for us to give them our knowledge to these kids can help them get to their dreams.”

At a time where most summer camps have been cancelled, the guys welcomed the chance to give these kids a sense of normalcy for a weekend.

“If I was their age I’d want to do something as well. I wouldn’t want to sit in the house and then all the sudden go out and play football. I’m just giving them what they’re begging for, they aren’t begging verbally but they want this work to get ready for the season,” said Williams.

Williams recently accepted a coaching position at Thompson High School and Stallworth is getting ready for Saints training camp. Davis is waiting for the CFL season to start, but also sees a future career in coaching once his playing days are over.

“That flame is already lit, it’s just hidden right now. I definitely want to get into coaching, I just love football and I want to be around the game as long as I can,” said Davis.

The weekend provided the kids with skills they can use to make their football dreams come true, and is just the start of what the coaches have planned.

“We have different personalities but we all bring special things to the table. I’m looking forward to working with these guys in the future and doing more things in Mobile,” said Davis.