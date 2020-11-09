Mobile Rams tip off 2020 season, off to 3-0 start

“Our team motto is ‘Persistence over Resistance’. Fighting against those adversities and overcoming those obstacles. "

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “Our team motto is ‘Persistence over Resistance’. Fighting against those adversities and overcoming those obstacles. Even though you’re having a bad day, step between these lines and fight through it,” said Mobile Rams basketball coach Darnell Archey.

It’s a motto and mindset that’s perfect for playing basketball in 2020.

Last week the Rams became the first college basketball team in Lower Alabama to tip off their season.

“The hardest part was a lot of our guys couldn’t do a lot from March to August. We had some kids come back a little out of shape so we had to change up our preseason conditioning program,” said Coach Archey.

The Rams, like most college programs, are taking things on a day to day basis. They’re glad to be playing basketball right now, and hope this season is the start of something special.

“You know this team 10 or 12 years ago, this program constantly went to the NAIA Tournament. That’s the goal and that’s what these kids want. I think it will happen with time, but it’s patience and the problem is our league is so good. It seems every time I turn around there’s another division one opponent playing in our league, that makes it hard,” said Coach Archey.

COVID-19 brought the college basketball world to an abrupt halt in March. This is a new season though, and the Rams hope they can keep building momentum to get this program back where it wants to be.

“It would mean the world to me and these guys. I know we want to win a championship and get the feeling of going to a national tournament since last year that was taken from us with Coronavirus,” said R.J. Kelly.

As the Rams embark on their 2020 campaign, there is still some uncertainty for what’s to come. But as we’ve seen over the last few years, we know we’re in store for some good basketball here along the Gulf Coast.

“We have a lot of people that love basketball here, we have local kids coming here to the gym on Sunday nights and it’s starting to turn in the sense that people are aware that there are good basketball players here,” said Coach Archey.