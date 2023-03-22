MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile International Speedway is gearing up for racing! The 2023 schedule kicks off Saturday, April 1 with the Gulf Coast Racing Series, SRL Sportsman Series and SRL National Super Late Models race.

WKRG News Sports Director Simone Eli visited the motor speedway and caught up with MIS Race Promoter Gina Knowles. Eli also spoke with a couple of drivers including Robert Loper and 16-year-old Maddox Langham.

The racing schedule will run through October. The final race will be on Oct. 28, 2023 which is the Pure Stock and Pro Late Models races. For a full race schedule, visit here.