Michael Flowers leading the way for South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s been a rollercoaster season for South Alabama, but Michael Flowers has been a consistent bright spot.

Flowers currently leads the Jaguars in points, assists per game and three point shooting percentage.

“I think he’s still growing as a player, as good as he’s been, I think he can be even better,” said South Alabama coach Richie Riley.

The guard has emerged as one of the best players in the Sun Belt, and he’s done it with a heavy heart.

“I know he’s playing with that extra chip on his shoulder and that extra energy for his pops,” said Riley.

Just as the season was getting started, Flowers lost his father.

“We were together that morning when we found out. We were together just us for a few hours talking through everything. I just told him the respect I had for him and the strength he has,” said Riley.

Just one day after his dad Henry passed away, Flowers hit a buzzer beater to lead the Jaguars over FAU.

“Just to go through that and have the perspective on life that he has shows the type of person he is. He’s very special,” said Riley.

“It’s probably one of the most important seasons for me, with the pandemic and the things in my personal life, it means a lot to me just to get through it and do something for something bigger than myself,” said Michael Flowers.

Over the last three years, Flowers’ mom and dad both lost their battles with cancer. Through all the adversity, Flowers has always felt comfort on the basketball court.

“Just being around my brothers and coaches, having something to do to keep my mind off of things going on in my life, I’ve taken advantage of this opportunity to do something therapeutic for me,” said Flowers.

Now he’s the leader of a South Alabama team with lofty expectations. Coming off a 20-win season, the Jaguars are hoping to bring home a Sun Belt title this March.

“I’m grateful for the position Coach Riley has put me in, but the ultimate goal is to win a championship,” said Flowers.