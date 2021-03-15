Kane Wommack excited to start first spring as Jaguars head coach

"The narrative that we’re using is this is a grand opening in 2021 for our program,” said Wommack.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “I’m really excited to get things going with spring football, there’s a lot of build up to that first practice moment,” said new South Alabama football coach Kane Wommack.

It’s a new era of South Alabama football, as the Jaguars are set to begin spring practice March 20th.

Transfer Jake Bentley and Desmond Trotter will begin their battle to be the team’s starting quarterback, but plenty of positions will be up for grabs.

“They’re all my guys now. They’re our coaches players and we can give them a real honest evaluation without preconceived notions going into the first day of spring football,” said Womack.

One year ago, COVID-19 forced sports all over the world to shut down. College’s lost their opportunity to hold spring practices and spring games.

One year later though, and we’re one step closer to normal, with teams opening camp all over the country.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel that come September 4th, we can have a full capacity Hancock Whitney Stadium and an atmosphere with tailgating that we all envisioned. The narrative that we’re using is this is a grand opening in 2021 for our program,” said Wommack.

A grand opening, led by the youngest division one coach in the country. Wommack is ready for the challenge.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was six years old,” said Wommack. “Halloween, first grade, I put a shirt, hat and whistle on and had ‘coach’ across my shirt. I always wanted to be a college coach and looked at things through the lens of what that would look like someday.”