MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It may be winter, but it’s still a good time for golf along the Gulf Coast.

The Jimmy Green Youth Tour will be holding a charity golf tournament in partnership with the Senior Bowl at Azalea City Golf Course in December.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl Winter Classic will be held December 27th at Azalea City Golf Course. The tournament is open to Boys ages 5-18 and Girls ages 6-18.

To sign up, go to JimmyGreenTour.com.

Proceeds will benefit the USA Pediatric Oncology Center.