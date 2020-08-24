Jim Nagy One-On-One: Adjusting to COVID-19 and players to watch

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On this week’s WKRG Sports Overtime, Robby goes one-on-one with Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy.

Jim explains how COVID-19 may impact the Senior Bowl in 2021, and breaks down a few local prospects on this year’s Senior Bowl 250 list.

