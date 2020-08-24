Jalen Tolbert primed for breakout season with the Jaguars

“It’s great to know you have a guy that if they man cover him, he has a chance to hurt the defense,” said Coach Campbell.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “It’s crazy, we have a lot of depth and everyone is making plays,” said South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker.

South Alabama hasn’t named a starting quarterback yet, but whoever wins the job will have plenty of talented receivers to throw to.

“It’s going to hurt a lot of defenses because you can’t stop both of us so it’ll be great,” said Baker.

Senior Kawaan Baker and former McGill-Toolen star Jalen Tolbert will help lead the Jaguars passing attack this fall.

“I have a good opportunity in front of me, I feel like I can have a big year and help the team come out with more wins this year,” said Tolbert.

Late last season, Tolbert helped spark new life into the South Alabama offense. In the season finale against Arkansas State, the former Yellow Jacket caught five passes for 144 yards and scored four touchdowns.

“My first year I got hurt and I came back and there wasn’t much success for the team or myself. Last year to finish strong like that was very exciting,” said Tolbert.

For head coach Steve Campbell, it’s a nice luxury to have a big, playmaking receiver on his side.

