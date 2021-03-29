Jake Bentley brings SEC experience to South Alabama

“It feels good to be back in Alabama, I played my high school ball here. It feels good to be back closer to home,” said Bentley.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “The way I see it, there’s few if any circumstances I haven’t faced on a football field,” said quarterback Jake Bentley.

After starting at South Carolina and playing last year at Utah, Jake Bentley transferred to South Alabama this offseason.

“It feels good to be back in Alabama, I played my high school ball here. It feels good to be back closer to home,” said Bentley.

Bentley played his high school football at Opelika, where he threw for 28 touchdowns his junior season.

Bentey’s arrival has put Desmond Trotter in a quarterback competition for the third-straight season. For now, the two are leaning on each other to learn the Jaguars’ new offensive system.



“Jake and I watch film together all the time,” said last year’s starting quarterback Desmond Trotter. “He’s showing me things he’s seen in the SEC and the Power 5 level. I’m just taking things and I’m trying to bring it out here on the practice field.”

“There’s just so many circumstances that I’ve learned from and now I can pour myself back into my teammates here and try to help them in their career and as a team,” said Bentley.

Playing closer to home and getting to play for Major Applewhite were the driving factors behind Bentley choosing South Alabama.

“It was crucial. We’d get on the phone, there would be times I was driving and he’d ask if I had a notebook ready. I’d pull over and we’d talk plays for hours and dive into ball,” said Bentley.

“I love the energy of our quarterbacks, that all stems from their position coach Major Applewhite,” said head coach Kane Womack. “He does a phenomenal job of creating an urgency in that room.”

We’ll have to wait until the fall to find out who wins the starting job, but for now both Bentley and Trotter are focused on improving each day.

“As a football player you can’t get wrapped too much in what you’re doing, you have to learn from everyone and get everything out of each rep of practice,” said Bentley.