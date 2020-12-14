Ice Flyers prepare for unique 2020-21 SPHL season

The Ice Flyers will join the Birmingham Bulls, Huntsville Havoc, Knoxville Ice Bears and Macon Mayhem in playing this winter.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Pensacola Ice Flyers are getting ready for the 2020-21 SPHL season. The Ice Flyers will join the Birmingham Bulls, Huntsville Havoc, Knoxville Ice Bears and Macon Mayhem in playing this winter.

The Evansville Thunderbolts, Fayetteville Marksmen, Peoria Rivermen, Quad City Storm and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have all decided not to play this year due to COVID-19.

The Ice Flyers first game will be December 26th against Birmingham. The Bulls will travel to Pensacola December 30th for the Ice Flyers home opener.

Single game tickets are on sale for Ice Flyers home games. The Pensacola BayCenter will have reduced capacity and socially distant seating for the coming season.