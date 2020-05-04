High School Sports Update with Ben Thomas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On this week’s WKRG Sports Overtime, Robby talks with AL.Com’s Ben Thomas.
Thomas provides an update on the state of high school sports in Alabama, as schools have been closed for over a month and spring athletic activities have been cancelled.
Thomas also discusses Deric Scott’s move from Vigor to Foley.
LATEST STORIES:
- Teen girl stashes load of meth inside portable speaker box, CBP says
- “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin tricked into fake interview with YouTubers posing as Jimmy Fallon
- BIKER DAD: May is motorcycle safety awareness month, and it’s already been deadly
- Mississippi Governor amends Safer At Home order to reopen restaurants and parks
- Spanish Fort Fire Rescue entertaining kids who are staying home