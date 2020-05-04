High School Sports Update with Ben Thomas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On this week’s WKRG Sports Overtime, Robby talks with AL.Com’s Ben Thomas.

Thomas provides an update on the state of high school sports in Alabama, as schools have been closed for over a month and spring athletic activities have been cancelled.

Thomas also discusses Deric Scott’s move from Vigor to Foley.

