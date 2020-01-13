Future of Iron Bowl could be decided by Mobile stars

“I don’t know if I’ve ever had one quite like his recruitment,” said Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “I don’t know if I’ve ever had one quite like his recruitment,” said Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell.



High school can go by in a blur, just ask Mobile Christian’s Deontae Lawson.

“Me and my friends used to joke about being ready to be a senior, but now it’s coming so fast. I’m not ready,” joked Lawson.

Just imagine navigating the tricky life of a high schooler, while also getting phone calls and texts from the likes of Nick Saban and Ed Orgeron.

“It’s been crazy, text messages, phone calls and Twitter direct messages, it’s been crazy,” said Lawson.

“For a guy that’s 17 or 18 years old to be picking between the colleges we’re talking about, that’s a difficult decision,” said Coach Cottrell.



The choice certainly wasn’t easy, with essentially every SEC and Top 25 school vying for Lawson’s talent. But in the end, the Mobile Christian star decided Alabama would be his next stop.



“I’ve just been praying about it and thinking about it,” said Lawson. “I talked it over with my family and Coach Cottrell, and this felt like the right move at the right time.”



“I’ve been there 10 times in the last few years, I’m just very comfortable. The coaches and I have a great relationship. I just love it up there,” Lawson continued.



Lawson is set to follow Theodore’s Demouy Kennedy to Alabama, while Blount star Lee Hunter recently committed to Auburn. The future of the Iron Bowl could be decided by Mobile’s top stars.



“Lee and I used to go to Mobile Christian in 7th grade, we have a great relationship and talk about colleges every day,” said Lawson. “We were planning to team up but it didn’t work out.”



Lawson’s commitment comes before he plays his senior season with the Leopards. A senior season where Mobile Christian will have some unfinished business.

“I just appreciate the fact that he’s so focused, for him to commit now is cool to me because he wants to do some really good things here at Mobile Christian,” said Coach Cottrell.

