Flomaton Speedway hosts school bus races

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) – “They don’t just go around and drive, they race!” said Howard Hoomes with the Shriners.

We had school bus racing in Flomaton this weekend.

“We’ve had busses flip over and go over the back wall. They’re regular race car drivers that drive the busses and you’ll be amazed at what they do with them,” said Hoomes.

“One night we all were just sitting around talking and we thought it would be cool to race school busses,” said driver Adam Purvis. “We didn’t think for a minute that it would turn out as big as it did. The first night we saw people piling in and we thought – wow – and it took off from there.”

And as it turns out, racing school buses can get a little crazy.

“I was the first one to flip a bus on the first race,” said Purvis. “I happens in slow motion, then it’s a hard hit.”

These aren’t your kids’ school bus drivers either. These guys are used to racing cars on the track here in Flomaton.

“It’s got a lot more weight and it’s a lot longer vehicle to be dealing with, it’s a lot more fun than anybody can imagine,” said Purvis.

This event has grown over the years, sometimes turning into more of a demolition derby than a race.

“We started our first race with four busses. That was still pretty awesome. Now we’ve grown, this year we’re doing 10 busses. If you imagine 10 busses on a quarter-mile track. Each guy that’s racing, they don’t care,” said Purvis.

School bus racing has been a staple in Flomaton for 12 years, and while the action is thrilling for fans, it also helps serve the community.

“This is one of the best fundraisers we have for the Abba Shrine Center in Mobile,” said Hoomes. “Over the years, we’ve raised as much as $10,000 in one year at this race track right here.”

So next time you drive by a school bus, remember they can serve many purposes.

“It means everything, we couldn’t operate if it weren’t for the people donating money to us,” said Hoomes.