Faith Academy Rams poised for big season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “We’ve got a good deal of talent, enough talent to win,” said Faith Academy baseball coach Matt Seymour.



High expectations are nothing new for Faith Academy’s baseball team, but this year has a little different feeling around the ballpark.



“You know the group before us had four or five seniors, and the group before them didn’t have many seniors. Most of us, the starters now, we’ve been on the team since 9th grade when we lost the championship and 10th grade when we won the championship,” said James Flynn.



The Rams have eight college signees on their roster this year and their starting lineup is essentially unchanged from last year. All that talent though doesn’t mean a successful season will come easily.



“The thing we have to figure out is how to do things on a daily basis and be consistent with things,” said coach Seymour.



“Just watch the older guys and see how they handle things. See their work ethic and watch them,” said senior Alex McWhorter.



The Rams are just two years removed from winning a 5A state championship. This group of seniors are hoping to leave a lasting legacy for the program.



“Coming out here knowing that everyone has your back, Coach Seymour and his coaches are great and they push us,” said McWhorter.



“It’s really special for me to be a part of this group. I think our senior class is unlike any other with eight college commitments, it’s just a special group and it’ll be a special year for all of us,” said Flynn.

