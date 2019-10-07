"It's great to see the smiles on people's faces the accomplishment for the first timers and those that have done it a bunch. It's great to see," said Comer.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 600 yard swim,

A 16.7 mile bike ride,

And a 3.1 mile run.

Are you ready to Tri the Gulf?

“Doing the event is beautiful and it’s in a beautiful setting, but it’s also a physical challenge,” said Tri the Gulf participant Chris Smith.

October 19th, Dauphin Island will transform into a paradise for triathletes.

“You feel well supported as an athlete. Sometimes it can be something new for you, but you can feel like you can try this and you are safe,” said Smith.

“The folks that live there love it, they’re very supportive,” said triathlete Harriet Callahan. “It’s just a wonderful place to have a race.”

And it doesn’t matter if you’re an elite triathlete, or a first timer, this event is for everyone.

“It’s a beautiful venue, you can’t ask for anything more than that,” said Callahan. “It’s also a challenge to get over the Dauphin Island bridge. When you see the smiles of the people that make it over the bridge knowing they made it, it makes it all worthwhile.”

“For me the toughest part is the swimming. That’s something I had to overcome to do the triathlon. I felt like I was alive and out of the water and I was okay when I finished that part,” said Smith.

It’s a big-time race with a Gulf Coast flair, and it takes months and months to make sure everything is perfect for race day.

“You want a competitive, safe and fun event. You want to make sure that all those things meet up. To do that, there’s so many moving pieces. We expect to have 350 participants this year in the triathlon. That many people along with volunteers and people that want to watch. It’s a great time, there’s a great party afterwards. There’s a lot of moving pieces we need to cover,” said race organizer Bryan Comer.

So if you’ve wanted to push yourself and try a triathlon, what are you waiting for? Head on down to Dauphin Island and give it a shot.

“I think if you’re interested in staying in shape and you’re interested in staying healthy and fit and you do any physical aspect then you should try a triathlon because it’s a challenge you can set a goal for and accomplishment,” said Smith.

“It’s great to see the smiles on people’s faces the accomplishment for the first timers and those that have done it a bunch. It’s great to see,” said Comer.