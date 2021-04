MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - “This One City World Tour is two years in the making. We’ve talked about taking our show on the road. This is the first time ever here in Mobile, to have both nights completely sold out, 7,000 people over two nights is unbelievable,” said Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole.

For the first time, the Savannah Bananas took their show on the road.