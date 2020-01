The Crimson Tide finished with an 11-2 record, while the Tigers finished 9-4.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Football season is coming to an end.

For the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers, the offseason is already here.

Alabama finished the year with an 11-2 record, beating Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

Auburn ended the season with a 9-4 record, losing to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl.

A.P. Steadham gives his take on the Tide and Tigers seasons, and discusses what’s next for each team.