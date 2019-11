Executive Director Jim Nagy and his staff spent last week sending out the initial wave of player invites.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Senior Bowl may seem far away, but it will be here before we know it.

Executive Director Jim Nagy and his staff spent last week sending out the initial wave of player invites.

With a number of big-name players already committed to playing in the game, Nagy breaks down how the roster is shaping up and what’s next as they continue to fine tune the roster for the big game.