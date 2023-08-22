MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG Paper Football league semifinal matchups rounded out on Tuesday night, and the results left the newsroom buzzing.

It was believed that anchor Peter Albrecht and producer Mike Snowden had the advantage over their opponents as they each have played the game since they were in school.

However, sports director Simone Eli went toe-to-toe with Snowden and ultimately prevailed. Snowden was left walking back to his desk with his PFL championship hopes shattered.

Albrecht held up his end of the bargain and shut down sports reporter Gerhard Mathangani to set up a matchup with Eli in the championship game.

The championship matchup between Albrecht and Eli is set to go down at 10 p.m. Wednesday night. If you missed the first round, be sure to check out the results here.