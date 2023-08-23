MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 Paper Football League season came to a close Wednesday night with a clash of two titans for the title.

Anchor Peter Albrecht waltzed his way to the championship game meanwhile sports director Simone Eli’s previous matchups each came down to the wire. Rumors circulated that it was Eli’s destiny to win the PFL.

She fulfilled her destiny after a hot start in the championship, and Albrecht was unable to catch up after an early deficit.

“Listen, I’ve done a lot of winning in my life, and this is is the top moment for me,” Eli said postgame. “This is my greatest achievement. I upset some heavy favorites in Snowden and then Pete. The generational advantage that they had, I toughed it out for the sports department. I feel like I did my job, and I did it well.”

