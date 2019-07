Last week was one of the final Bay-To-Bay series showdowns before the BayBears move to Huntsville.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Last week, the Mobile BayBears made the trip to Pensacola to take on the Blue Wahoos.

It marked the final time the BayBears made the trip to Pensacola before the team moves to Huntsville.

To celebrate the rivalry series, sports director Randy Patrick threw out the first pitch, and Robby Baker and Thomas Geboy competed in some between innings mini-games.