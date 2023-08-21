MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With football season right around the corner, the WKRG News 5 team is eager after waiting all offseason.

Eager enough to start a paper football league as the clock winds down to the season, and the first round of the league’s playoffs were something else.

Anchor Peter Albrecht took down traffic anchor Akievia McFarland to set up a semifinal matchup with Sports Reporter Gerhard Mathangani who beat Anchor Devon Walsh.

On the other side of the bracket, producer Mike Snowden claimed a victory over assistant news director Neil Costes, who was just there for the pizza. Snowden will face off against sports director Simone Eli, who scored as the clock was winding down to beat anchor Rose Ann Haven in a hostile matchup.

Stay tuned for the 10 p.m. show Tuesday, Aug. 21, for the semifinal results of the WKRG News 5 paper football league.