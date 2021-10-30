Williams throws 6 TD passes, No. 4 Oklahoma routs Texas Tech

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for 402 yards and six touchdowns and No. 4 Oklahoma finally put everything together, rolling past Texas Tech 52-21 on Saturday.

“Fantastic team win,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “Just a complete performance all the way around. Offense, defense, special teams — huge contributions from everybody. Really loved the week of preparation. The guys did a really good job carrying it over from from the practice field to the game field.”

Williams — a true freshman — tied Kyler Murray and Landry Jones for the second-most touchdown passes in a game in school history. Baker Mayfield threw seven against Texas Tech in 2016.

“He didn’t have a great first series — was just a little antsy and missed a couple throws,” Riley said. “But I thought he had a really clear mind the entire way, and obviously settled in there quickly. Really nice job of things inside the pocket and obviously made some key plays out of it.”

Marvin Mims caught four passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and Mario Williams had five receptions for 100 yards and a score to help the Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) extend their nation-leading winning streak to 17 games.

Oklahoma held Texas Tech to 373 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers.

Donovan Smith passed for 192 yards for the Red Raiders (5-4, 2-4) in Sonny Cumbie’s first game as interim coach since Matt Wells was fired. Erik Ezukanma caught eight passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Oklahoma had won six of its eight games by 12 or fewer points, and the offense, defense and special teams had spent much of the season bailing each other out. The Sooners put it all together Saturday.

Mims caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Williams late in the first quarter — the longest catch of his career — to put the Sooners ahead 14-7.

Williams passed for 268 yards and four touchdowns to four receivers in the first half to help Oklahoma take a 28-7 lead.

Williams then threw touchdown passes of 43 yards to Mims in the third quarter and nine yards to Austin Stogner in the fourth.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders looked flat and didn’t play the control-the-clock game as much as many opponents that have had success against the Sooners.

Oklahoma: The Sooners learned they could control a game with Williams’ arm. The Sooners rushed for just 72 yards, yet the offense moved the ball just fine. Williams focused on staying in the pocket much of the game and often was rewarded for his patience.

RATTLER SHINES

Williams replaced Rattler during the Texas game and has started the past three contests. Rattler entered Saturday’s game in the fourth quarter and completed 5 of 5 passes for 67 yards, including a touchdown pass. The home crowd, which booed Rattler earlier in the season against West Virginia, gave him a standing ovation when he entered the game.

BRKIC BOOMS

Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic hit a 53-yard field goal into the wind in the third quarter. He has made five of six field goals of 50 or more yards this season. He has made two from 56 yards – tied for the longest field goals in the nation heading into the week.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: At Iowa State on Nov. 13.

Oklahoma: At Baylor on Nov. 13.

