SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — For many, it’s just another Saturday. But for the City of Slidell, it’s a day to honor a local legend, a national champion, and a role model to kids all over town.

The City of Slidell hosted the “Celebrating #6” event to honor Jobert and the 2023 LSU Baseball National Champions at Jobert’s alma mater, Northshore High School. At the end, the mayor deemed July 8 as Brayden Jobert and LSU Baseball Day in the City of Slidell.

While today he celebrated, tomorrow he will deliberate. As the MLB draft begins, the question for Jobert remains, “Will I stay, or will I go?”

“Going in there with an open mind,” Jobert told reporters. “Not really stressing too much about it, just focusing on really what I want for myself and what I want from my future and making that decision when it comes.”

WGNO sports reporter Jack Culotta asked the rising senior what he wants his legacy to be at LSU.

“Just being a good person, being a good teammate and a good player. I went out, and we won a national championship. So I think I did what I needed to do. And I’m just I’m very thankful and very blessed for my time at LSU,” he answered.

The MLB Draft starts on Sunday, July 9, at 6 p.m. and continues through Tuesday, July 11.