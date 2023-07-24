NASHVILLE (WHNT) — Following SEC Media Days, the media members covering the SEC have voted in the preseason poll and selected the preseason All-SEC Team.

Only nine times since 1992 has the predicted champion before the season proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

Georgia will look to become the 10th as the Bulldogs received 265 first-place votes and were selected as the predicted champion.

Here’s how the media voted for the SEC East and West Divisions:

East Division

School Points Georgia (265) 2011 Tennessee (14) 1682 South Carolina (3) 1254 Kentucky (1) 1204 Florida 911 Missouri 658 Vanderbilt (8) 428

West Divison

School Points Alabama (165) 1899 LSU (117) 1838 Texas A&M (1) 1144 Ole Miss 1128 Arkansas (3) 958 Auburn (4) 685 Mississippi State (1) 496

Additionally, media members selected the preseason All-SEC team. Alabama and Auburn were well represented with a combined 20 players from the two in-state SEC schools.

Here’s the list of players selected from Auburn and Alabama:

Alabama

JC Latham First-Team offensive line

Dallas Turner First-Team linebacker

Kool-Aid McKinstry First-Team defensive back

Will Reichard First-Team placekicker

Kneeland Hibbett First-Team long snapper

Kool-Aid McKinstry First-Team return specialist

Jase McClellan Second-Team running back

Ja’Corey Brooks Second-Team wide receiver

Tyler Booker Second-Team offensive line

Seth McLaughlin Second-Team center

Jaheim Oatis Second-Team defensive line

Justin Eboigbe Second-Team defensive line

Malachi Moore Second-Team defensive back

Jermaine Burton Third-Team wide receiver

Tim Smith Third-Team defensive line

Chris Braswell Third-Team linebacker

Auburn

Jarquez Hunter Third-Team running back

D.J James Third-Team defensive back

Nehemiah Pritchett Third-Team defensive back

Oscar Chapman Third-Team punter

Alex McPherson Third-Team placekicker

To see the entire list of the All-SEC Team, click here.