Which Alabama players could hear their name called during the first round of the 2021 NFL draft?

FILE – Alabama quarterback Mac Jones passes against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo. Patrick Surtain II and Mac Jones had the spotlight at Alabama’s Pro Day, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

CLEVELAND (WIAT) — After winning the College Football National Championship this past season and claiming multiple major national awards, several former Crimson Tide players are expected to hear their names called during the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday.

On the even of the draft, as many as eight Alabama players could hear their name called in the first 32 picks. But just where will they end up? Depends on which mock draft you look at.

QB Mac Jones

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) grabs a wide snap from the shotgun position during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Jones was a first-team All-American selection a season ago, pretty good considering the competition at the position. Few saw how great Jones would play this past season after taking over for Tua Tagovailoa but he flourished in former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian’s system. Despite being named the best college quarterback last season, he is expected to be the third signal-caller selected Thursday, and that’s if he’s lucky. Mock drafts have Jones going as early as third overall to the San Francisco 49ers or as late as the second round.

DeVonta Smith

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has not gotten much love from analysts as far as how early he could be selected despite his phenomenal 2020 season which saw him score 25 total touchdowns, six of which came in the two CFP games. Smith is a projected late-round pick on Thursday but could hear his name called as early as sixth to the Miami Dolphins and reconnect with former teammate Tagovailoa.

Najee Harris

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) reacts to his touchdown against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The do-it-all running back returned for his senior season and did not disappoint in 2020. He will be most remembered for his incredible hurdles over defenders as well as his contagious smile but also his 30 total touchdowns last season. He could be the next in a line of great running backs from Alabama that get picked up in the first round. Many draft experts have Harris being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 24 but with several NFL teams in need of a running back who can do it all, Harris could be selected even higher.

Jaylen Waddle

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) pushes away Tennessee defensive back Kenney Solomon (31) during an NCAA college football game in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)

Before an injury that would sideline him for a majority of the season, Waddle was seen as the Crimson Tide’s top wideout. That may still be the case in the eyes of professional teams. While Smith has received negative critiques for his slender build, Waddle has boosted up draft boards and could be the second wide receiver taken after LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase. He showed great resilience by managing to play in the CFP National Championship game against Ohio State, catching three passes for 34 yards. He could also be selected by the Dolphins but if he isn’t, we don’t expect he’ll be waiting much longer.

Patrick Surtain II

Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) makes a touchdown catch for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Arguably the best defensive player in the draft this year, Surtain can make an immediate impact on any team that selects him. Teams at the collegiate level rarely tried to throw the ball his way in fear of what play he could make. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he’s bigger than your average NFL cornerback and matches up well with most receivers. Some mock drafts have Surtain going as early as 10th overall to the Dallas Cowboys, but with so many teams in need of offensive help, Surtain could slip until the back end of the round.

Christian Barmore

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 30: Bo Nix #10 of the Auburn Tigers breaks a tackle by Christian Barmore #58 of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Despite only having two seasons of college football under his belt, Barmore is another Alabama star expected to hear his name called in the first round. Barmore has been hailed as the best interior defensive lineman in the draft. The 6-foot-5, 300 pounder possesses speed and power that can plug up gaps and keep offenses from moving the ball. He is expected to be selected anywhere from No. 17 to the Las Vegas Raiders and No. 25 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Alex Leatherwood

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) blocks LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) during an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Leatherwood was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

From a player with little experience to a player with hundreds of hours of game film to analyze, Leatherwood was rarely absent from the starting lineup in his four years at Tuscaloosa. 48 combined games for the first-team All-American. While other lineman have been projected to go in the top 10, Leatherwood will likely head to a team in the later part of the round, maybe even the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Landon Dickerson

FILE – Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (69) is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, file photo. Landon Dickerson plays multiple roles for Alabama. While he is an anchor on the Crimson Tide’s powerful offensive line, he also is a somewhat of an entertainer. His animated antics are a hit with teammates and fans. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

While Dickerson did face several injuries during his time in college, he is still a projected first-rounder. His versatility as an interior lineman could be very vital for NFL teams. After coming to Tuscaloosa following his transfer from Florida State, Dickerson has been the anchor in the center position that has kept quarterbacks clean and created holes for some of the best running backs in college football history. Expect him to go in the late stages of the round as well, possibly at No. 29 to the Green Bay Packers.

The first round of the NFL Draft starts on ESPN at 7 p.m. Rounds two and three will start at 6 p.m. on Friday with the remaining four rounds scheduled for Saturday starting at 11 a.m.