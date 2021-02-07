Weather forces schedule change for skiing worlds first race

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2020 file photo skiers wearing face masks riding a chairlift on the opening day of the Verbier ski area in the Swiss Alps, EU member states Austria, France, Germany and Italy are shutting or severely restricting access to the slopes this holiday season amid COVID-19 concerns, Switzerland is not. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — A snowy forecast has prompted a change in schedule for Monday’s opening race of the Alpine skiing world championships, the women’s combined.

The order of the two-run race was flipped so that the slalom leg will precede the super-G leg.

The forecast calls for overnight snow in Cortina.

The slalom run is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) followed by the super-G at 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT).

The winner will be determined by adding together the skiers’ times from the two runs.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova are among the favorites.

