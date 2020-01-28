Watch: WKRG revisits Kobe Bryant’s 2018 conversation with Nick Saban

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WKRG)–

Upon hearing the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s death, WKRG wants to share this uplifting conversation between Bryant and Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban. Bryant visited the University of Alabama in 2018 and even gave a pep talk to the players.

Here is a snippet of their conversation about staying motivated.

“Your work ethic, your perseverance gave you the confidence to be the kind of player that you were. My comment about that is…every great player that I have ever met, they all have that. They have talent, but they all have that,” Saban said.

Loving the process. Loving the daily grind of it and putting the puzzle together. It seems like this generation seems to be concerned about the end result of things versus appreciating the journey to get there, which is the most important thing that comes along with it. The trials and tribulations. You have successes, you have failures, but it’s all part of the endgame. What I see from young players, is they try, they push, and they get hit with adversity…nah, instead of staying with it. Just stay with it. They give up on it because it is not happening now,” said Bryant.

It’s all about perseverance, and you really can’t be a great competitor is what I tell players, if you can’t overcome adversity. If you are going to overcome adversity, you have to fight through things and you can’t have great victories in life if you can’t overcome adversity. Everyone wants to be the best, but not everyone wants to do what the beast can do, and that’s the challenge,” said Saban.

The full video is courtesy of Alabama Football.

