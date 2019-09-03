Wahoos prepare for Southern League playoffs

This marks the fifth consecutive year the Wahoos have made th Southern League playoffs.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will take on the Biloxi Shuckers in the first round of the Southern League playoffs.

The Wahoos clinched a wild card spot last week, and will only host one game of the playoff series.

Pensacola will play in Biloxi on Wednesday and Thursday before returning home to play in front of ‘Hoosville’ on Friday.

The Wahoos 76 wins this season are the second most in team history. This is also the fifth-straight year the Wahoos have made the playoffs.

The winner of the Wahoos vs. Shuckers series will take on either the Montgomery Biscuits or Jackson Generals in the Southern League Championship series.