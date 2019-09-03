Wahoos pitcher Bailey Ober named Player of the Week

Ober has registered a 3-0 record with a 0.38 ERA (1 ER/24.0 IP) and 34 strikeouts against only two walks with the Wahoos.

The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are excited to announce that Mississippi Braves infielder Riley Unroe has been selected as the league’s Player of the Week, and Pensacola Blue Wahoos RHP Bailey Ober has been named Pitcher of the Week. Both awards recognize these players’ performances for games played during the week of August 26 – September 2.

Unroe, 24, earns Player of the Week honors after leading all qualified hitters with 10 RBIs across seven games played, and ranking among the league leaders in batting (.407, 6th), hits (11, 2nd), total bases (21, T-1st), on-base percentage (.467, 7th), slugging (.778, 3rd), and OPS (1.245, 3rd).

Across 77 games with the M-Braves this season, Unroe has hit .285/.350/.400 with 27 runs scored and another 37 runs driven in. The New Orleans, Louisiana native started the 2019 season in the Hi-A Florida State League, where he was named a midseason All-Star.

Between parts of three Southern League seasons, Unroe has hit .244 (210-for-860) with 105 runs scored and 109 runs batted in. A second-round selection by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft out of Desert Ridge High School in Mesa, Arizona, Unroe was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves following the 2018 season.

Ober, 24, becomes Pitcher of the Week following a pair of strong starts which resulted in a 1-0 record alongside a 0.00 ERA (0 ER/10.0 IP) with 14 strikeouts and only six batters allowed on base. Among qualified pitchers last week, Ober’s 0.60 WHIP was the lowest in the league while his .143 opponents’ batting average (5-for-35) was the lowest among pitchers with more than 4.0 IP.

Despite missing time this season with a right ulnar nerve subluxation, Ober has posted an 8-0 record with a 0.69 ERA (6 ER/78.2 IP) in 14 games (13 starts) split between three different Minnesota Twins affiliates. Since being promoted to Pensacola in early August, the Huntersville, North Carolina native has registered a 3-0 record with a 0.38 ERA (1 ER/24.0 IP) and 34 strikeouts against only two walks. The Minnesota Twins selected Ober in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft out of the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.