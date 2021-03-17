Voices of March : The Voice of the Virginia Tech Hokies-Jon Laaser

ROANOKE, Va.(WFXR)–WFXR Sports has a new segment with The Big Tournament tipping off in March. To get you ready for the Tournament, Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell interviews some of the play-by-play voices in the state with “Voices of March”. In this edition, Jermaine caught up with the Voice of the Virginia Tech Hokies, Jon Laaser. Jon Laaser (pronounced “laser”) began as “The Voice of the Hokies” in 2015. In that role, Laaser serves as the lead announcer for Virginia Tech football and men’s basketball across the Virginia Tech IMG Sports Network. Additionally, he is the host of the weekly Tech Talk Live! radio program and appears on the Hokies All-Access television show aired on Nexstar Stations. He also pens the “Behind the Mic” column for Inside Hokie Sports magazine and frequently serves as an emcee, public speaker and ambassador for Virginia Tech. The Chaska, Minn., native boasts a wide range of football, basketball and baseball announcing experience throughout his 15-year broadcasting career. Officially named to his current position on June 23rd, 2015, he joined Virginia Tech after spending four years working as a television and radio broadcaster for VCU basketball. His broadcasting journey originally brought him to Virginia in 2009 as one of the founding staff members of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. He served six seasons (2010-2015) as “The Voice of the Squirrels” and during that time garnered regional college basketball television assignments which included partnering with analyst John Feinstein on Comcast Sportsnet Washington.

Recognized by his peers as one of the top young play-by-play talents in the country, longtime FOX Sports and Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was one of several prominent sports figures who endorsed Laaser along with “Voice of the Minnesota Vikings” Paul Allen and San Francisco Giants general manager Bobby Evans.

Working for Hampton Roads Sports Network in 2014-15, Laaser served as lead play-by-play broadcaster for college, high school football and basketball telecasts featuring schools throughout Virginia. He was also “The Voice of the Buccaneers” for the football and basketball programs of Charleston Southern from 2008-09, in addition to baseball broadcasting duties with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, which at the time was the Class A Advanced Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

His extensive minor league baseball background also includes stints with the Altoona Curve (Pirates AA affiliate), Yakima Bears (Diamondbacks short-season A affiliate), St. Paul Saints (independent) and St. Cloud River Bats (Northwoods League). Laaser’s professional career began in Minnesota with stints working for KFAN Radio in Minneapolis and KXSS Radio in St. Cloud as well with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. Laaser is a graduate of Brown College in the Twin Cities.