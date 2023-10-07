MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The AHSAA announced Saturday morning that Vigor High School must forfeit its 31-9 win over UMS-Wright.

The Wolves beat the Bulldogs on September 22nd to stay undefeated in Week 5 of the high school football season.

Additionally, the AHSAA’s release says Vigor has been fined for playing a student-athlete who was ineligible for varsity competition in violation of the AHSAA transfer rule.

Vigor is ranked 7th in Class 5A this week. The Wolves lost to Faith Academy on Friday night, 21-13. Vigor is now 4-2 overall, 3-2 in 5A Region 1 play.

UMS-Wright improves to 4-2 overall, 3-1 in region play.

Vigor will host Leflore on Friday, October 13th.