Vigor HS Principal ‘Fed up’ with Prichard Stadium

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Vigor high school will not play any more football games at Prichard stadium.

The principal sent a letter to Prichard city leadership stating he is fed up with the conditions there.

We obtained a copy of the letter. It is hard to read on a screen but it is attached below.

In the letter, Vigor Principal Gerald Cuningham says he’s been the principal at Vigor since 2014 and he can’t recall a time when the school had a fully functioning stadium.

Cunningham also said the “inadequate conditions of the stadium are extremely embarrassing to my coaching staff, football team and student body.”

Councilman Lorenzo Martin says that while the conditions of Prichard stadium are not acceptable, he asks that the city council review the conditions of all city properties. Martin says he wants to restore Prichard stadium so generations can enjoy it for years to come.

Vigor playing at Prichard stadium has been a staple of Friday nights here for high school football fans.

WKRG News 5 Sports has reached out to new Vigor coach John McKenzie Tuesday but has not heard back. We will update you as soon as we find out where the wolves plan to play their remaining games this season.

LATEST STORIES: