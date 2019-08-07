Vadakin on All Time BayBears Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom. Several off field members will be named as well as 28 players. The selections are based not solely on accomplishments in Mobile, but the player’s or coach’s overall career. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2



BAT BOY



Wade Vadakin

The “Director of On Deck Circle Operations” at Hank Aaron Stadium has suited up in a BayBear uniform more than anyone else. Vadakin became the BayBears’ bat boy in 1998. Among his rituals that fans have enjoyed are tossing the rosin bag from the first-base line onto the mound before the start of each game, and riding the bat like a horse to the dugout after a BayBears home run. Wade has received the Key to the City of Mobile and has received a letter of commendation from the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Previously named:

Bill Shanahan, General Manager



