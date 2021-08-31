USA Jags hoping for full house at stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are days away from the first home game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. It’s this Saturday. For many across the Gulf Coast, it will be the first time they will see the brand new Hancock Whitney Stadium.

This season, University of South Alabama officials are hoping for a full house. Last year, the stadium was at limited capacity (25 percent), and the full band was not allowed. This year, a large crowd is being allowed in, and the full band will be in the stadium. The band has also prepared two exciting half-time shows.

USA Jags Head Coach Kane Wommack says fans will be excited from the minute they enter the stadium. The team will come out of the tunnel to smoke and lights.

“This is going to be an exciting thing that we get to create an atmosphere and a tradition that we get to be on the front end of. It’s exciting as a program,” Wommack said. “I watched a game last year with a limited capacity. On the TV, it sounded loud. I can’t wait until Sept. 4 and when we run out of the tunnel and see what the team is going to do.”

Hancock Whitney Stadium also boasts the largest scoreboard in the Sunbelt Conference. Wommack shared that fireworks will shoot out of it when the Jags score a touchdown.

Fans will enjoy some of the traditional stadium food like hamburgers, sausage dogs, and hotdogs, but they will also have some local flavor as well. Foosacklys and Cotton City Barbeque will bring their food trucks into the stadium.

The fun starts before the game even begins. Tailgating is now allowed in front of the stadium. There are designated spots for families to enjoy pre-game festivities. Tents will be lined up in front of the entrance offering a front row to the band and team’s grand entrance. There is also a green space for tailgating.

“It’s an exciting time in Mobile — to be a Jag, to create an awesome environment, pre- and post-game for our fans,” Wommack said.

There are still many good seats available for the games this Fall. To purchase, click here.