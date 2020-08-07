USA issues stadium seating update, will only be at 25% capacity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The USA Jaguars will face off against the Tulane Green Wave on Sept. 12, and Hancock Whitney Stadium will only allow 25 percent capacity because of COVID-19 concerns.

The university says this percentage of capacity allows for social distancing between groups of seats. These groups of seats will not be greater than five.

Other specific areas within Hancock Whitney Stadium will be managed as follows:

• Suites will be limited to 10 people with no visitors;

• The Hargrove Club will also be capped at 25% capacity with proper social distancing between club seats;

• The number of loges available will be adjusted from 42 to 28; and

• Screening and temperature checks will be required for entry to the Hargrove Club and suites.

Additionally, the following guidelines for all spectators will exist:

1. Facemasks will be worn at all times while in Hancock Whitney Stadium with the exception of when eating or drinking;

2. Spectators will be required to occupy their assigned seats and not cluster in unassigned seating areas;

3. Concessions and catering will be modified according to public health recommendations and will be a cashless system;

4. Proper queuing and distancing will be required in common areas, such as concessions stands and restrooms;

5. No tailgating will be allowed in the month of September; this will be reevaluated as we approach the month of October;

a. This prohibits tents, tables and chairs.

6. RV parking will be allowed; and

7. Gates of entry and egress will be assigned according to seat location.

With those guidelines in mind, please examine your options for the 2020 season. The following are guidelines for transitioning to a modified seating manifest with proper distancing.

2020 Season ticket holders have four options:

1. Opt-in to the 2020 season and participate in a reseating process starting on August 17;

2. Opt-out of the 2020 season and credit your payment to the 2021 season (seats and parking purchased for 2020 will be retained in your account for 2021);

3. Opt-out of the 2020 season and gift the value of those tickets and parking to the University, that gift will be 100% tax deductible and properly recognized for tax purposes (seats and parking purchased for 2020 will be retained for purchase in 2021); or

4. Opt-out of the 2020 season and request a refund (seats and parking purchased for 2020 may or may not be retained for the 2021 season).

The reseating process for the 2020 season:

1. By August 13 season ticket holders must notify us of their intent to opt-out of the reseating process.

a. Please respond to tickets@southalabama.edu if you plan to opt-out and indicate which opt-out option you are choosing.

b. Those who do not opt out will be automatically included in the reseating process.

2. Customers who desire season tickets and parking for the 2020 season will be contacted in descending order according to priority points to purchase the best available seats.

3. If there is a difference in the cost of the original seats and new seats the customer will have the ability to credit the difference towards their 2021 season tickets or receive a refund.

4. Our goal is to have season tickets and parking passes delivered by September 1. We will also be encouraging the use of electronic/digital ticketing via mobile delivery or print-at-home options.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. This system is the most fair and transparent way to allow our customers to select the best seating available considering the change in stadium capacity. We deeply appreciate everyone’s support.

If you have any questions or would like clarification, feel free to contact.

• Joel Erdmann, Director of Athletics — jerdmann@southalabama.edu

• Jacob Ludwikowski, Senior Associate AD for Development — jludwikowski@southalabama.edu

• Greg Keel, Assistant AD for External Relations — gkeel@southalabama.edu

We will be holding the following Zoom meetings for our customers. Invitations will be sent by email to the appropriate contacts on the account.

Monday, August 10 at noon — Suite Holders

Tuesday, August 11 at noon — Hargrove Club and Loge Customers

Wednesday, August 12 at noon — Chair back, Bench back and Bleacher Customers