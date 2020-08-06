USA Football to kick off season at Southern Mississippi

Sep 3, 2016; Starkville, MS, USA; South Alabama Jaguars players react after the Mississippi State Bulldogs missed a field goal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium. South Alabama won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of South Alabama football team has a new date and a new opponent for the opening two weeks of the 2020 season.

The Jaguars will now kick off the campaign at Southern Mississippi on Thursday, Sept. 3 — with game time in Hattiesburg set for 7 p.m. (CDT) — while the following week Tulane will visit for the first-ever game at the new Hancock Whitney Stadium at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.

It will be the first time South and the Green Wave have played since the Jags picked up a 41-39 win in New Orleans on Sept. 7, 2013. The two teams are also scheduled to meet in Mobile on Sept. 6, 2025, while future match-ups between the programs in New Orleans are slated for Sept. 2, 2023, as well as Sept. 12, 2026.

Television information for both the USM and TU contests this fall are expected to be announced in the near future. No other games are expected to be added to the schedule at this time.

For more information about South Alabama athletics, go to www.usajaguars.com and follow the Jaguars on Twitter. Season tickets for all Jaguar athletic events can be purchased by calling 251-461-1USA (1872).

Join the South Circle, the unrestricted giving option of the University of South Alabama Athletics. Contributions to South Circle directly support all 17 sports in addition to various support programming. For more information on how you can join, click here.