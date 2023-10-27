MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An update on our report about the Alabama High School Athletic Association looking into athletic programs at Gulf Shores High School:

We received a letter from Attorney Nash Campbell saying he represents the Gulf Shores City Board of Education and its Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin.

In his letter, Campbell says our reporting is “inaccurate” and demands that News 5 Sports stop reporting on this story.

The letter also says, “Gulf Shores City Schools is fully cooperating with the AHSAA and assisting the Association as needed in its inquiry.”

We received a second document from Campbell described as “the Affidavit of Jason Barnett,” the “owner and operator of Gulf Coast Athletics.”

In that document, Barnett asserts, “Whether personally or through my business, I have never paid any rental or utility fees/charges on behalf of any Gulf Shores student/athlete or their family.”

Barnett also writes, “These same issues were addressed through an AHSAA investigation in or around May 2021. My understanding is this issue was resolved and a final ruling was issued by the AHSAA at that time.”

Our efforts to have the AHSAA confirm that a 2021 investigation took place and that the issue was resolved, were unsuccessful.

We do know that the AHSAA is scheduled to have investigators on the Gulf Shores High School campus again next week.

We will continue to keep you updated on this story.

