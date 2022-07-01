MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jag-Gals, an all-women’s booster club at the University of South Alabama, is gearing up for its most anticipated event, the annual couple football social set for Aug. 9. The event has been going on since 2012, marking 10 years of the social, aside from 2020 due to COVID-19.

Jag-Gals was established in 2011 by Tina Erdmann, wife of current Jaguars’ athletic director Dr. Joel Erdmann, to, “support and advance the academic achievements of South Alabama student-athletes in all 17 sports,” according to a release.

“Our organization was born with a mission of helping student-athletes academically,” said Marks. “The university was spending $60,000 for student-athlete to be tutored and we saw a need to supplement that expense.”

Gerry Marks has taken over as the Director of Jag-Gals and helped lead an organization that has donated over $100,000 to over 400 Jaguars athletes since 2011. According to Marks, all the money raised in fundraising efforts goes to the Jaguar Athletic Fund for, “academic development and enhancement of tangible life and leadership skills of student-athletes to succeed during and after their playing careers at South Alabama.”

“In 2020, our mission changed because our athletes were doing so well academically,” said Marks. “So now our funds are used for seminars, talks, focusing on tangible life skills like building resumes, dressing for an interview, filing income tax, etc.” Gerry Marks

A slew of guests will be making appearances during the Annual Football Social highlighted by current Jaguars football head coach Kane Wommack. The event will take place Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the University Student Center Ballroom. There will be a live and silent auction, a BBQ buffet, cash bar and other prizes, according to the release.

Included in the event will also be a live Q&A session with coach Wommack as well as highlight videos and a behind-the-scenes look of, “a typical gameday.” Tickets are available for purchase on the organization’s website. Tickets for JagGals Lifetime members is $45, $50 for non-members. People wishing to purchase a table for eight will pay $360 as a lifetime member and $400 for non-members.

In addition to the football social, Jag-Gals hosts two fundraising events per year: ‘Jag-Gals Brunch’ and ‘Bingo’ with another silent auction sometime each spring. The organization also host “Cookies for Champions” before the student-athletes begin final exams and a Champagne Brunch anually.

2019 Jag Gals Football 101. (Scott Donaldson | USA Athletics Photographer)

You can find more information about the South Alabama ‘Jag-Gals’ organization on their website or follow along on their Facebook, South Alabama Jag-Gals.