University of Central Florida hires Gus Malzahn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of Central Florida hired Gus Malzahn as the Knight’s coach nearly two months after Auburn fired him.

In the eight years with Auburn Malzahn was 68-35 never losing a season and going 39-27 in the SEC. UCF lost both their athletics director and football coach to Tennessee last month. Terry Mohajir was hired by UCF as the Athletic Director last week.

Mohajir was the AD for Arkansas State University during Malzahn’s one season at the Sun Belt School. UCF has been one of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference since joining the league in 2013. Malzahn signed a five year contract worth $11.5 million.