University of Central Florida hires Gus Malzahn

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gus Malzahn speaks on rivals, schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of Central Florida hired Gus Malzahn as the Knight’s coach nearly two months after Auburn fired him.

In the eight years with Auburn Malzahn was 68-35 never losing a season and going 39-27 in the SEC. UCF lost both their athletics director and football coach to Tennessee last month. Terry Mohajir was hired by UCF as the Athletic Director last week.

Mohajir was the AD for Arkansas State University during Malzahn’s one season at the Sun Belt School. UCF has been one of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference since joining the league in 2013. Malzahn signed a five year contract worth $11.5 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories