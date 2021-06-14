UPDATE: UMS Wright graduate Paige Madden comes second in the 400-meter freestyle at Olympics trials

UPDATE(6/14/21 9:04 PM) — Paige Madden’s former coach Tyler Kern is in Omaha and tells WKRG News 5 she is in position to be on the US Swim Team in the Tokyo Olympics. Kern says, “It is not automatic because of selection criteria.”

If Madden gets on the team she will join Casey Converse as the second Mobile swimmer to qualify for the Olympics swimming team.

Converse was on the US Swimming Team in the 1976 Olympics.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UMS Wright graduate, Paige Madden comes in second place at the Summer Olympic trials during the 400-meter freestyle swimming.

Madden recently led the University of Virginia to their first-ever NCAA swimming championship. Madden also received the outstanding junior swimmer by the City of Mobile Swim Association.

First place was taken by five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky. Ledecky’s win guarantees her a place on the US Olympic swim team for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.