MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Every summer for the last 25 years, legendary high school football coach Terry Curtis unites all ages of Bulldog football for a week-long youth camp. The camp is open for UMS-Wright players from first through eighth grades and it has become a vital part of blending all levels of the sport.

Around 150 kids will take part in the camp which features a punt, pass and kick competition and periods where they go through the same play schemes as the varsity level. Curtis told WKRG Sports that the week with the team is key for player development.

“We get to know these kids at a young age and we start developing them,” said Curtis. “The coaches get to know them, they get to know their coaches. They know what to expect. They know what I expect. They know our systems, they know what we do offensively and defensively.”

The third through sixth grade teams are coached by parents, who are also former players. Curtis and his coaching staff will hold a clinic later in July to everyone get on the same page. The clinic offers a chance to review how they teach practice preparations, tackling, teaching methods and the technical aspects of the program.

“It’s all buy-in,” said Curtis. “At UMS-Wright, parents, players, kids, alumni, everyone is bought in.”

Curtis and his varsity team are just a few weeks away from the start of preseason practice. The team is eager to build on its successful 12-1 season, which included a trip to the Class 5A state quarterfinal round.

“We are getting better and better,” Curtis stated. “We are breaking in some new quarterbacks and that’s always a challenge. They’re doing a good job. We played a seven-on-seven yesterday with two or three schools, and we’ll do it one more time in a week and a half. We are not a big seven-on-seven team. We’re going to be a run, play-action team. It’s just our philosophy; but they are working mighty hard and we got to have some new guys step up and take some good players’ places.”

UMS-Wright will open the season Friday, August 25th against St. Paul’s.